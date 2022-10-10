What does ‘added you back’ mean on Snapchat?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

On Snapchat, you may have received a notification informing you that a user has ‘added you back’ — here’s what the notification means.

For many people, Snapchat is one of the social media platforms they use almost every day, using the app to send messages, pictures, and videos to friends, as well as post stories for their contacts and followers to check out.

There are a number of ways you can add people on the app, whether that’s through their QR code, or through searching their username on the app to find someone in particular.

As a result of using the app, you may have received a notification informing you that a user has ‘added you back,’ but what does this mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What does ‘added me back’ mean on Snapchat?

If you receive an ‘added you back, say hi!’ notification on Snapchat, this means that someone who you have added has now accepted your friend request and added you in return.

The username at the top of the notification is the person that added you back. This may be someone that you added recently, or if you don’t recognize the name, it could be someone that has only just now gotten around to accepting your request.

Now that you’ve both added each other, you will be able to exchange messages, pictures, and videos with this person on the app.

