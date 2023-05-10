What does ONG mean on Snapchat?

ONG is a commonly used term on Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and more — here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

Instant messaging app Snapchat has for many years been a popular hub for socializing and communication, especially among teenagers and young adults.

With its various features such as filters, lenses, and stories, Snapchat has introduced new jargon and acronyms that are used among its millions of users across the globe.

While using the app, you may have seen people use the term ‘ONG,’ whether as a caption within a story they’ve posted or in a message sent directly to you. If you are confused about what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything you need to know.

ONG meaning on Snapchat

Snapchat

On Snapchat, ONG stands for ‘On God.’ The term is often used to express honesty or sincerity in a statement, emphasizing that what is being said is the truth.

It is similar to ‘ISTG,’ which stands for ‘I Swear To God,’ and is used informally to convey a sense of seriousness. For example, if someone says “I will be at the party tonight ONG,” it means they are genuinely committed to attending the party and will not back out.

Snapchatters also use this phrase as an expression of strong agreement. For example, if someone says “the test was hard,” and you agree with their opinion, you might simply respond with “ONG.”

ONG is by no means a term used exclusively on Snapchat, so you may see this pop up in text messages from friends, or in posts on a number of other social media platforms.

