What does GTB mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you may have come across the term ‘GTB’ — but what does the acronym stand for, and when do you use it? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is renowned for its quick, visual, and often cryptic methods of communication, making it a prominent platform among millions of people around the world.

As with any social media app, abbreviations and acronyms are often used on Snapchat to convey messages quickly and efficiently. But if you’re out of the loop, it can be hard to understand some of the phrases that are commonly used on the instant messaging platform.

If you’ve seen the term ‘GTB’ pop up in either direct messages, group chats, or snaps, here’s everything you need to know about what it means and when it is used.

GTB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, GTB usually stands for ‘Go To Bed.’ This phrase is typically used in a friendly, informal manner among friends and close acquaintances.

For example, if two friends are messaging back and forth late into the night, and one notices the other is tired or it’s getting very late, they might send a message saying, “Hey, it’s really late, GTB.”

The term can also be used humorously or sarcastically. For instance, if someone is being grumpy or unreasonable in a conversation, a friend might jokingly say, “You’re acting cranky, GTB,” implying that their mood might improve with some rest.

Although it frequently crops up on Snapchat, the term was not created on the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.