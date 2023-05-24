What does IG mean on Snapchat?

You have probably stumbled across the popular term ‘IG’ while using platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and more. Here’s everything to know about what ‘IG’ means.

Instant messaging app Snapchat is known for its temporary content and unique filters, and it’s a preferred platform for many people, especially younger demographics.

It’s also home to a number of different slang terms and acronyms that are often used to make typing quicker and easier. Some of these are exclusive to the app, whereas others are used widely across different platforms.

IG is one term that you might have seen while using Snapchat, whether that’s in the context of a snap caption, or in direct messages. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

IG meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, IG often stands for ‘I Guess.’ It’s a common internet abbreviation used to express uncertainty, doubt, or agreement with a slight reluctance.

For example, if a friend sends you a message asking, “Are you still going to the party?” and you have mixed feelings about going, you may simply respond “IG.” This response conveys that you feel ambivalent without having to go into the specifics.

While this usage is not exclusive to Snapchat and can be found across various other platforms, it’s particularly popular among its users due to the app’s casual and informal communication style.

IG can also stand for ‘Instagram’ in many cases. The context in which the term is used often determines its intended meaning, so it’s important to look for context clues when interpreting IG on Snapchat.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

