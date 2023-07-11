What does ONB mean on Snapchat?

ONB is a term you might have stumbled across on Snapchat, but if you are confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Snapchat has become a unique hub of communication for many years now, allowing users to send disappearing direct messages, photos, and videos to their friends, as well as post stories.

There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms used on the app, which can often be confusing for those new to the platform, and even for those familiar with Snapchat, as there’s always a chance to encounter a new term.

Article continues after ad

ONB is an acronym you may have come across while browsing the app, often in DMs or snap captions, but what does it actually mean? Here’s what you need to know.

UNSPLASH: Souvik Banerjee

ONB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ONB usually stands for ‘On Bro,’ a phrase used to assert sincerity or trustworthiness. It originates from urban vernacular and is mostly used among young people.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When someone says ‘ONB,’ they are expressing that they are telling the truth or that they are serious about what they’re saying. So, if two friends are chatting on Snapchat and one shares an unbelievable story, they might add ‘ONB’ at the end to emphasize that the story is indeed true, not a fabrication.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, it can be used to pledge a commitment or make a promise. If a user sends a snap saying, “ONB, I’ll make it to your party tonight,” they’re making a sincere commitment to their friend.

ONB is by no means a term used exclusively on Snapchat, so you may see this pop up in text messages from friends, or in posts on a number of other social media platforms.

If there are any other terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.