What does NTY mean on Snapchat?

If you’ve ever come across the term NTY while using Snapchat or other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, you might be wondering what it means. Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is distinguished by its temporary content sharing, and since its launch in 2011, it has been a leading platform for millions of people around the world.

As with any social media app, Snapchat is filled with slang terms, phrases, and acronyms, which can sometimes be confusing for new or less frequent users.

NTY is one term that you might have come across on the instant messaging platform, whether that’s in a direct message or in the caption of a snap. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

NTY meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, NTY usually stands for ‘No, Thank You.‘ This phrase is generally used to politely refuse an offer or decline a suggestion, providing a concise and courteous way to say no to something.

The term can be used in response to a variety of situations. For example, if a group of friends are planning to meet at a time or place inconvenient for you, responding with “NTY” quickly communicates your inability to join.

Or, if someone suggests watching a movie you’re not interested in, a simple “NTY” conveys your disinterest without further explanation.

Although it often pops up on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across various different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

