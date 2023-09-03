What does LYK mean on Snapchat?

‘LYK’ is an acronym you might have come across on Snapchat, often in a direct message or snap caption. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat is renowned for its constantly evolving and distinctive array of features, which include the ability to send disappearing photos, videos, direct messages, and more.

There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that people use on the platform to communicate as quickly and effectively as possible.

One widely used term you may have encountered in Snapchat conversations is ‘LYK.’ It might appear in a string of messages or as a standalone term. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

LYK meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, LYK often stands for ‘Let You Know.‘ It’s a shorthand way to indicate that you will inform someone about something at a later time or date.

There are many ways in which this term can be used. For example, if someone asks you if you’re free this weekend and you’re not sure yet, you could reply with, “Not sure, I’ll LYK.” Or, if you’re asked to pick a restaurant or movie but need time to decide, you might respond with, “I’ll LYK in a few.”

Since the multimedia messaging platform is designed for quick exchanges, LYK is a perfect fit. It’s efficient and gets straight to the point, eliminating the need to type out the entire phrase.

However, the term isn’t exclusive to Snapchat, so you may also see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Twitter, and many more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.