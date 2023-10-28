What does NTD mean on Snapchat?

NTD is an acronym you might have come across on Snapchat, or other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. But what does this term mean?

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat has garnered immense popularity, especially among younger people, for its ephemeral nature of content sharing.

Over the years, Snapchat users have developed their own lexicon of acronyms, emojis, and symbols, each holding a specific meaning. However, if you’re out of the loop, many of these can be confusing.

NTD is one of the many acronyms that has been used on the messaging app, and many other social media platforms. If you’ve ever seen someone use this term, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it is used.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

NTD meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, NTD usually stands for ‘Not That Deep.’ This phrase is often used to convey that something isn’t as serious, profound, or complicated as someone might make it out to be.

It’s essentially a way of telling someone to not overthink or overanalyze a particular situation, topic, or statement. For example, if a person shares a joke or a sarcastic comment, and it’s misinterpreted, they might follow up with “NTD” to clarify that the statement wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

Or, if someone is reacting strongly or sensitively to a casual remark, “NTD” can be used in response to remind them to view the conversation in a lighter vein.

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term isn’t exclusive to the the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.