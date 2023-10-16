What does NTH mean on Snapchat?

NTH is a term used across Snapchat and multiple different social media apps, including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram — but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is known for its fleeting content, vibrant filters, and of course, its unique language of abbreviations and acronyms that people frequently use to communicate with their friends more quickly and efficiently.

While using the multimedia messaging platform, you have probably come across a number of different abbreviated words, whether that’s in DMs, snaps, or in the captions of stories.

Article continues after ad

You might have encountered the term ‘NTH’ on the app, but if you are out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it is used.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

NTH meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ‘NTH’ stands for ‘Nothing.’ It’s just a quicker way to convey the absence of something or the lack of an event or action. Essentially, using this abbreviation instead of spelling out ‘nothing’ saves time and keeps the conversation flowing smoothly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As you might guess, this term can be used in a variety of contexts. For instance, if a friend sends you a snap asking, “What are you up to?” and you’re just lounging around without any specific activity, you might respond with “NTH much.”

Or, if someone asks about changes or updates, and there’s no new information to share, ‘NTH’ becomes a quick way to convey that nothing has changed.

Article continues after ad

While it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term isn’t unique to the platform, so you may see it used across various other social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, such as GTS, OTP, and JW, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.