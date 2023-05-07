What does MH mean on Snapchat?

When using Snapchat, or other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, you may have encountered the term ‘MH’ — but what does it actually mean?

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular messaging apps out there, allowing users to easily communicate with friends and share posts with other people on their contact list.

Like every other social media platform, there is a wide variety of different terms and acronyms used on the app in order to make it quicker and easier to talk to people online. However, many of these can often be confusing for new users.

If you’ve been using Snapchat or other apps such as TikTok or Instagram, you may have come across the term ‘MH.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

MH meaning on Snapchat

Snapchat

When used on social media platforms like Snapchat, MH usually stands for ‘My Heart.’ It is commonly used to express affection, love, or admiration for someone or something.

Users can send a snap or DM with the letters MH to a person they care about to show their endearment towards them. For example, someone could send a message to their significant other with the words “MH you” to express their love.

It can also be used in a more lighthearted manner, such as when someone sees something they find cute or adorable. A user might post a photo of a cute puppy and caption it with “MH” to show how much they love the pup.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You will see this term both in direct messages and in public posts such as Stories on Snapchat, or in the case of video platforms like TikTok, in video captions.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat