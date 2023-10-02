What does KMT mean on Snapchat?

If you have seen the term ‘KMT’ used on Snapchat or other social media apps, you may be confused about its meaning. Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is one fo the most widely used apps out there, as it allows users to interact with their friends in real-time by sending disappearing snaps and exchanging direct messages.

While the platform has its own set of stickers, filters, and emojis, users frequently incorporate slang terms and acronyms into their messages for quicker communication.

‘KMT’ is one popular term that has been used across many social media platforms, including Snapchat. If you’ve ever seen someone use this slang, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it is used.

KMT meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, KMT stands for ‘Kiss My Teeth.’ This expression originates from Caribbean culture, and it’s a way of expressing disapproval, annoyance, or disdain. It mimics the sound someone might make when sucking their teeth, a gesture that signifies irritation or impatience.

The acronym is often used on Snapchat to show mild annoyance or disbelief about something. It can be in response to a friend’s story, an update, or any piece of information that evokes such feelings.

For instance, if a friend shares a snap of themselves being stuck in traffic again due to a recurring road construction, one might reply with “KMT, they’re still not done with that?”

Similarly, if someone brags excessively about their achievements, a user might privately think or respond with a simple “KMT,” indicating their annoyance or skepticism towards the boast.

While it’s frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Twitter.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.