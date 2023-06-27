What does ICL mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat or other social media apps like TikTok or Instagram, you may have seen the term ‘ICL’ — but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat is more than a platform for sharing pictures and videos. It has evolved into a social hub where people engage in various forms of communication, including texting.

In texting, abbreviations and acronyms come in handy, as they provide a quick and efficient way to convey messages. However, these may sometimes lead to confusion if the user is unfamiliar with the meaning.

One acronym you may have at some point encountered while using Snapchat is ‘ICL,’ whether that’s in direct messages or snap captions. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

Snapchat

ICL meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ICL usually stands for ‘I Can’t Lie.’ It’s a phrase used when someone wants to express sincerity or emphasize their honesty regarding a subject.

The term is typically used before a confession, an opinion, or when sharing some important or personal information. For example, someone might send a photo or video of their dog doing something adorable, captioned with “ICL, he’s the cutest dog ever.”

Alternatively, if a friend sends a snap of their new outfit asking for your opinion, and you genuinely like it, you might reply, “ICL, it looks amazing on you.”

While it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term isn’t exclusive to the platform, so you may see it used across other different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and more.

