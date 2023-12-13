What does KL mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have come across the term ‘KL’ at some point. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is known for its unique features like disappearing messages, fun filters, and casual communication style.

The platform has become a breeding ground for new slang and abbreviations that people use to communicate with each other more efficiently. But if you’re out of the loop, some of these commonly used terms can be confusing.

‘KL’ is one popular term that is frequently used on Snapchat, whether that’s in stories, direct messages, or snap captions. But what does it mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

KL meaning on Snapchat

When used on social media apps like Snapchat, KL is a shortened term for ‘Cool.’ It serves as a quick response, often used to acknowledge a message or express approval.

For instance, if someone shares a story or a piece of information, responding with “KL” can be a way of acknowledging the message without engaging in a long conversation. It’s a nod of recognition or a sign of agreement.

The informal term can also be used to express a laid-back, relaxed attitude. For example, if someone proposes a plan or a suggestion, simply replying with “KL” can indicate that you are cool with the idea. It’s a way of giving consent or showing approval in a casual manner.

While it often pops up on Snapchat, the slang wasn’t created on the platform, so you may see it used across various different social media apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.