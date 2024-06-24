What does ‘acc’ mean on Snapchat? Slang term explained

While using Snapchat, or other messaging apps, you might have come across the popular slang term ‘acc’ which has left some users confused.

Like many social media platforms, there are a number of different terms and abbreviations used on Snapchat to convey messages quickly and with a more casual tone.

One of these abbreviations is ‘acc,’ a term that might seem confusing at first to those unfamiliar with online slang. It often pops up in direct messages or story captions, and it can be found on most social media apps. But what does it mean?

‘Acc’ meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ‘acc’ is usually an abbreviation for ‘actually.’ This slang helps keep conversations flowing quickly and efficiently, without the need for long, typed-out words.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

There are many ways to use this term. For example, if you mistakenly type something, you might follow up with “acc meant…” to correct the error. Or, when trying to clarify a point, a user could say, “I acc think it’s a good idea because…” to underscore their actual opinion or thoughts.

Article continues after ad

To highlight a change in circumstances or to introduce an unexpected outcome, you might use “acc” as in, “I said I wouldn’t go, but I acc ended up going.”

While this is the most common definition, there are other things that ‘acc’ may stand for, such as ‘account,’ or ‘according.’ However, the former meaning is generally more common on apps like Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

Of course, the term isn’t unique to Snapchat, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can always check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.