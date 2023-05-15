What does HRU mean on Snapchat?

HRU is a term commonly used on Snapchat and many other social media apps. If you are confused about what it means and when it’s used, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is known for its unique temporary content and innovative features. It is widely popular among young people who enjoy sharing snaps, stories, and communicating via the platform’s direct messaging.

With the brevity and speed often associated with these interactions, the use of acronyms and abbreviations has become quite common among users, saving time and keystrokes.

HRU is one frequently used term you might have seen on Snapchat, usually in a direct message. While it may sound perplexing to some, it’s important to understand its meaning for effective communication on the platform.

HRU meaning on Snapchat



Online, HRU stands for ‘How Are You.’ It’s a simple, friendly, and quick way of checking in on someone, and it’s used to initiate conversations or as a transition in the middle of an exchange.

Like many other acronyms, it helps users to communicate swiftly and efficiently. For example, if you haven’t talked to a friend in a while, you might start a conversation with “Hey, HRU?” to catch up.

Alternatively, if a friend posts a snap looking a bit down, you could simply respond with “HRU?” to express your concern and ask about their wellbeing.

On Snapchat, you will primarily see this term in DMs, but you may also see it used in a caption of a snap. HRU is essentially the digital equivalent of asking someone how they are, and it’s use is prevalent across many other social media apps, such as Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

