Merriam-Webster officially adds slang like “rizz” & “simp” to dictionary
Merriam-Webster has officially added popular slang terms like “rizz,” “simp,” and more to its dictionary…and netizens don’t know how to feel.
The internet is responsible for a ton of popular slang — some of which we’ve covered right here on Dexerto.
For instance, the word ‘rizz’ took off in part thanks to Twitch star Kai Cenat as another word for ‘charm’ or ‘flirtation.’ The term has absolutely exploded in popularity, even spawning spin-offs like ‘unspoken rizz’ and creating a viral meme involving young influencer Baby Gronk.
Now, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary has added the word ‘rizz,’ alongside 690 other slang terms, to its ranks as official words.
“Rizz,” “Simp,” “GOATED” & more officially added to dictionary
On September 27, Merriam-Webster updated its lexicon with a slew of new words, including some slang like ‘jorts,’ ‘thirst trap,’ ‘beast mode,’ and even ‘GOATED.’
A short list of some of the more surprising words added to the dictionary are as follows:
- Doggo: dog
- Simp: to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something
- Bussin’: extremely good : excellent; especially : delicious, tasty
- Mid: neither very good nor very bad : so-so, meh
- NGL: not gonna lie
- TFW: that face when — used especially on social media or in text messages to introduce a relatable scenario or an image that evokes a specific feeling
- Bingo Card: a list of possible, expected, or likely scenarios — usually used in the phrase on one’s bingo card
- Cromulent: acceptable, satisfactory
Netizens were left somewhat shocked but mostly pleasantly surprised by Merriam-Webster’s ‘cromulent’ addition of these words, leading to some hilarious reactions on social media.
“I really love bussin’. The kids give me new life with their amazing, creative use of words, but that one is especially positive and creative,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.
“My tween daughter is super stoked about ngl,” another said.
My tween daughter is super stoked about ngl…— DixieRaeSparx (@FarmFreshDixie) September 27, 2023
For more slang terms that originated on platforms like TikTok, check out our hub here.