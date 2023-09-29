Merriam-Webster officially adds slang like “rizz” & “simp” to dictionary

Merriam-Webster has officially added popular slang terms like “rizz,” “simp,” and more to its dictionary…and netizens don’t know how to feel.

The internet is responsible for a ton of popular slang — some of which we’ve covered right here on Dexerto.

For instance, the word ‘rizz’ took off in part thanks to Twitch star Kai Cenat as another word for ‘charm’ or ‘flirtation.’ The term has absolutely exploded in popularity, even spawning spin-offs like ‘unspoken rizz’ and creating a viral meme involving young influencer Baby Gronk.

Article continues after ad

Now, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary has added the word ‘rizz,’ alongside 690 other slang terms, to its ranks as official words.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: KaiCenat Twitch star Kai Cenat helped popularize the term ‘rizz.’

“Rizz,” “Simp,” “GOATED” & more officially added to dictionary

On September 27, Merriam-Webster updated its lexicon with a slew of new words, including some slang like ‘jorts,’ ‘thirst trap,’ ‘beast mode,’ and even ‘GOATED.’

A short list of some of the more surprising words added to the dictionary are as follows:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Doggo: dog

dog Simp: to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something

to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something Bussin’: extremely good : excellent; especially : delicious, tasty

extremely good : excellent; especially : delicious, tasty Mid: neither very good nor very bad : so-so, meh

neither very good nor very bad : so-so, meh NGL: not gonna lie

not gonna lie TFW: that face when — used especially on social media or in text messages to introduce a relatable scenario or an image that evokes a specific feeling

that face when — used especially on social media or in text messages to introduce a relatable scenario or an image that evokes a specific feeling Bingo Card: a list of possible, expected, or likely scenarios — usually used in the phrase on one’s bingo card

a list of possible, expected, or likely scenarios — usually used in the phrase on one’s bingo card Cromulent: acceptable, satisfactory

Netizens were left somewhat shocked but mostly pleasantly surprised by Merriam-Webster’s ‘cromulent’ addition of these words, leading to some hilarious reactions on social media.

Article continues after ad

“I really love bussin’. The kids give me new life with their amazing, creative use of words, but that one is especially positive and creative,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“My tween daughter is super stoked about ngl,” another said.

Article continues after ad

For more slang terms that originated on platforms like TikTok, check out our hub here.