Wedding proposal in McDonalds goes viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons

A failed engagement proposal held in a McDonalds has gone viral across both TikTok and Twitter, and people can’t stop roasting the guy involved.

As TikTok has taken over the internet, it has become the go-to platform for many viral videos. Take a scroll through your For Your Page and you’re likely to come across something crazy with a few million views.

Many of these videos end up making waves across social media as well as people can't wait to give their take on what they've just seen happen

Well, in recent days, there’s a new video that has caught the attention of many, as a man tried to propose to his partner while in line at a McDonalds. Though, it didn’t exactly go to plan.

When you think of marriage proposals, McDonalds is hardly the first place that comes to mind, but that’s exactly what happened in the video posted by madame_fossette on Twitter.

Apparently filmed in a store in South Africa, the short clip has racked up over 3 million views at the time of writing, with one stricken lover on his knee holding out the ring as his partner is completely embarrassed by what is unfolding, talking to the cashier. Eventually, she had enough and walked away.

User squaaaunchyy presented an alternative angle of the video on TikTok, which has gained over 800,000 views by itself, again highlighting the embarrassment of the woman being proposed to as she refuses to turn and look at her partner.

Viewers couldn’t resist the chance to take shots at the man making the proposal as they rallied in support of the embarrassed partner. “He couldn’t have waited until they got home?!?” said one. “He just wants a free wedding!” added another.

It’s certainly an unusual proposal, but that’s not uncommon for TikTok. Couples have proposed at KFC, as well as Dave and Busters, so who knows where someone will pop up with a ring next.