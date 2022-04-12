Dave & Busters responds to viral TikTok of wild marriage proposal

A TikTok video went viral showing a man proposing to his fiance inside of a Dave & Busters restaurant, leading the company to respond with their own video offering to host the reception for the couple.

Short-form video app TikTok has provided a wide variety of one-off viral videos since its inception in 2016.

Kyle Scheele planted his own branding inside of a gas station (although we now know that was staged), and just recently viewers’ thoughts were split when a video of an alleged mermaid went viral.

Now, A TikToker by the name of RyanSatin went viral after staging a wedding proposal to his wife inside of a Dave & Busters restaurant arcade, leading the company to respond with an offer they could not refuse.

Dave & Busters wedding proposal goes viral

Uploaded on April 10, 2022, the video shows Ryan and his now-fiance walking into their favorite Dave & Busters restaurant full of arcade games. Those arcade games give the players tickets as a prize, which they can either immediately redeem for an item or save up for something bigger.

In the video, it says that the couple has been collecting tickets at Dave & Busters since they began dating. Ryan worked with the management of the establishment to help him propose to his partner.

The couple walked up to the prize redemption area where they found a stuffed animal with a wedding ring in a cubby with the label: “Wedding Ring – 7 years worth of Tickets.”

At the time of writing, the TikTok video has received over five million views.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Shortly after their video went viral, Ryan posted a screenshot on Twitter with the joke caption: “Dave & Busters, you have 24 hours to respond.” His new fiance replied, jokingly mentioning that if the company doesn’t host their reception, they’ll “leave them” for ChuckECheese.

Say you’ll host our wedding reception or we’re leaving you for @ChuckECheese 🥺 — Erica Steiner (@badasscaregivr) April 11, 2022

Dave & Busters responds

Just hours later, the popular arcade restaurant replied to their comments on Twitter with an invitation for 100 of the couple’s friends to join them for their wedding reception.

It will be hosted and paid for by the company.

Being that the couple’s engagement just became official a couple of days ago, they don’t quite have a date set for their wedding. When the date gets closer, however, we’ll be sure to share if they post an update on social media.

