Couple go viral serving McDonalds at wedding and the internet loves it

A set of newlyweds have gone viral after they served McDonalds at their wedding reception, much to the delight of wedding goers and the internet alike.

As TikTok has grown into one of those social media platforms that you pretty much have to use on a daily basis, users have been enthralled with relationship drama and weddings.

The latter of which are typically viewed through the lens of inspiration for your own big day, though, there have been pretty of dont’s to follow as well. Brides have come under fire for covering up exit signs in order to ‘save’ the aesthetic of photos, as well as others poking fun at them for the food and tight schedule they have in place for their reception.

However, in recent days, a newlywed couple from France have gone viral after they decided to serve McDonalds at their reception.

Newlyweds serve McDonalds at wedding reception and the internet loves it

A clip of it was uploaded to TikTok by Thomas Billaudeau, the groom at the wedding in question, who was pretty pleased with what had been served. “Thanks for the treat,” he captioned his question, which has now gotten over 2.3 million views.

The video just captures the moment when his wife announces to the party that their food is here. As everyone casts their attention to the draw, another woman walks in with bags of McDonalds and is met by wild cheers.

It wasn’t just those in attendance who were happy either, as viewers were delighted by the whole thing. “I would rather eat McDonald’s at my wedding than go into debt for 25 years,” said one. “Finally, people who have the wedding they want to have without going into debt to show off. Be happy!” added another. “I had happy meals for all the children at my wedding. This is the best idea,” another commented.

Their couple’s local McDonalds also stitched the clip to their own page and sent their congratulations as well.

It’s not a massively new thing as people have been serving McDonalds and fast food at weddings for years, but, it’s always certainly funny when you see it happening.