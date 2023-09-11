Groom goes viral after choosing chicken strips as “fancy” wedding meal

A groom on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a video showing that he ate chicken strips and french fries at his wedding despite offering “fancy” options.

With over a billion users on TikTok, there’s no telling what could show up on your For You Page. Whether it be the latest viral video or a unique clip that was just uploaded.

Videos showing various weddings have often gone viral on the site, and TikToker ryanjeddore’s video is no different.

Article continues after ad

In his video, Ryan revealed the often-loved meal he had during his wedding reception despite offering “fancy supper options” for his guests.

Article continues after ad

Groom goes viral with chicken strip wedding meal

Uploaded on September 10, 2023, Ryan’s clip shows him sitting beside his bride while showing off the rest of his wedding reception.

“When you have a fancy wedding and make people choose between two fancy supper options but get chicken fingers for yourself,” he said in the text overlayed on the video.

The footage shows off his chicken fingers and fries just before displaying his wife’s juicy steak and potatoes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The video quickly amassed several million views in the hours since. Also, hundreds of people have shared their love for the groom’s decision.

“It’s my day we are all getting chicken fingers and fries idc it’s good,” one user replied.

Article continues after ad

Another viewer commented: “If I get married, I’m serving Mac and cheese and chicken nuggets, or spaghetti, no way I’m eating fancy stuff just because.”

“I don’t want a fancy wedding or fancy food lmao I wanna elope and invite family and some friends to like a bbq to celebrate with them,” a third replied.

Article continues after ad

In April 2022, one bride went viral on TikTok after showing her budget wedding dress that cost just $47.