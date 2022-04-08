How to watch Jae Park’s ‘Car Crash’ ft. Valkyrae, Kyedae & Willneff

Musician Jae ‘eaJ’ Park has released his next solo music video featuring 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, & WillNeff.

Former Kpop star Jae Park is no stranger to being involved with online influencers. In August 2020, he joined up with OfflineTV to play a game of Among Us during its popularity.

Park continued streaming, going as far as receiving Twitch partnership before ultimately leaving the platform a month later.

The musician has since become a solo artist, rebranding to just ‘eaJ,’ and has teased his next music video featuring 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, and WillNeff.

eaJ ‘car crash’ video featuring 100T stars

On April 5, 2022, in a Twitter post, Jae Park released a teaser of the upcoming video for ‘Car Crash.’ The pop song features a slower, almost acoustic beat and showcases WillNeff sporting a 100 Thieves t-shirt talking to Valkyrae as Kyedae walks by.

The song was released on Friday, April 8, 2022, — the same day as Corpse Husbands’ new song — and has been produced by 100 Thieves’ very own John Lee.

Alongside the music video, 100 Thieves released a behind-the-scenes look at the production and what inspired the theme of the video.

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has appeared in a music video over the last few years. In March 2021, the 100 Thieves co-owner portrayed Corpse Husband in the music video for MGK’s Daywalker.

Bella Poarch has featured a wide variety of content creators in her music videos for Build a B*tch and Inferno, as well.

Fans react to eaJ music video with 100 Thieves stars

Shortly after the video was posted, fans from all over the world flooded the comments with support for the unexpected collaboration. CouRage and 39Daph were among the first to comment.

This is SO cool. Great stuff everyone! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 5, 2022

this is definitely one of the songs of all time — daphne (@39daph) April 5, 2022

While many others echoed support for eaJ, and are excited for the singer to continue releasing new songs.

All in all, it’s clear that fans are excited about the video and how the 100 Thieves stars are portrayed.

For more entertainment news, check out Corpse Husband’s new song teaser.