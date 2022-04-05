Logan Paul negotiates big plot twist in WWE contract for post-WrestleMania 38

YouTube sensation turned professional boxer and now WWE wrestler Logan Paul is fresh off his in-ring debut at WrestleMania and it seems like the company has some big plans for The Maverick going forward.

Logan Paul emerged victorious in his WWE debut securing a win against the father-son tag-team duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio alongside his partner The Miz.

While Paul himself didn’t secure the pin, he still left the ring with an impressive W, showing off some nice skills in the process including some suplexes and even a frog splash.

Now, it would seem like his contract actually included quite the stipulation that will completely change his WWE persona going forward for future events.

Advertisement

WWE makes major promise to Logan Paul in contract

According to WWE insider Dave Meltzer, there was a big reason why The Miz turned on Logan at the end of their match.

Read More: WWE champion Roman Reigns praises Logan Paul for WrestleMania 38 effort

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that WWE made a promise to Paul that he would be a “babyface” – essentially a good guy in pro-wrestling terms – instead of a natural heel, aka a bad guy.

“Oh, by the way, I didn’t know this, but it makes perfect sense. So you know why they did the Logan Paul and Miz thing at the end that we couldn’t understand? Because when they made the deal with Logan Paul to do this angle part of the deal was when you’re done with this angle you’re gonna be a babyface,” Meltzer said.

Advertisement

Logan Paul's WWE debut was a memorable onepic.twitter.com/5rS0552J7o — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 4, 2022

“That was negotiated into the deal. I guess that’s why he was a babyface the first time too.”

Of course, during Paul’s WrestleMania 37 appearance, The Maverick was booed quite heavily, possibly due to his boxing and social media antics of the past.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned in the future for Logan Paul and if he can get his revenge on The Miz sometime on pay-per-view later in 2022, perhaps even with his brother Jake, who is itching to make his wrestling debut too.