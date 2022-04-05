Corpse Husband unveils new ‘Poltergeist’ song and teases more coming soon

After teasing the song almost a year ago, Corpse Husband revealed that he will be releasing a brand new track on April 8 by the name of Poltergeist — and fans are excited.

When you think of anonymous online influencers, Corpse Husband may very likely be on the top of your list. Like a growing number of content creators, Corpse has built his own successful music career.

He’s been portrayed by Valkyrae in his song with Machine Gun Kelly and even has had his online persona displayed in New York City’s Times Square.

After quickly teasing the song in June 2021, fans of the deep-voiced singer are excited as he’s announced the release date for ‘Poltergeist‘.

Corpse Husband announces new song release date

On April 4, 2022, Corpse posted a teaser video for his new song alongside the pre-save link.

He also revealed that fans won’t have to wait too long to hear the whole thing as it releases on April 8.

“Lookin like you’ve seen a ghost, moving like a poltergeist,” are the lyrics that lead the teaser video, sung in Corpse Husband’s iconic deep voice with a similar beat to the singer’s past releases like ‘Cat Girls Are Ruining My Life’ and ‘Miss You.’

Shortly after he posted the announcement, Karl Jacobs commented that his favorite Corpse song is finally coming out.

Corpse replied, teasing that there may be more songs coming after this one. He said: “Excited to finally drop some of them hahaha.”

excited to finally drop some of them hahaha — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 4, 2022

VTuber Ironmouse, who often has Corpse on her stream, excitedly replied to the announcement.

She said: “I need this in my life yesterday! Can’t wait!”

i need this in my life YESTERDAY. can't wait! — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) April 5, 2022

Poltergeist will be the creator’s first song since he announced that he is voicing an anime villain in the English dub of Tribe Nine this past February.

Corpse hasn’t directly confirmed there are more songs coming, so we’ll have to wait to see what exactly happens in the near future. We might even hear a collab with T-Pain.