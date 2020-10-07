Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck - Dexerto

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The CEO of Ocean Spray bought our boy a car! 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/WbcBF9S4wO — Spookanie 🎃👻 (@pricklepeach) October 6, 2020

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.