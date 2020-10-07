 Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 15:44

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

Share

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Advertisement

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Advertisement
Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Advertisement

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

Advertisement

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.

Cars

Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Future's new K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels

Share

Rapper Future has had an incredible career spanning over several decades. In that time, he’s risen through the ranks to become a household name in the rap/hip-hop genres. Now, he’s revealed the latest addition to his garage in the form of this crazy one-off Chevrolet Blazer.

Future – real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – is an American rap artist from Atlanta, Georgia. In his time as a musician, he has amassed a number of awards and released several critically-acclaimed albums and tracks.

Advertisement

With a car collection including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, he has now revealed his latest addition.

Standing out from his collection of ‘typical’ exotic cars, Future has now taken delivery of his custom-commissioned Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Advertisement
Future Custom K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels
Future commissioned the custom truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future’s new Ringbrothers Chevy K5 Blazer

This fully-restored, one-off build looks absolutely incredible and will stand out among Future’s other ‘stock’ cars. Finished in British Racing Green, this is a color that was not available from factory, and was used only for his personal build.

The exterior has been left mostly stock other than the color change, but the front headlights have been upgraded to LED units. Not only have the headlights been changed, but also the wheels – the stock items being replaced by a set of 18″ gold HRE wheels.

Inside, the car has been completely re-trimmed in brown leather, with a number of embossed logos throughout. The factory analog dials have been refreshed, but a 10″ touchscreen has been fitted to the dash. This is coupled to an uprated JL audio system – a key upgrade for a musician such as Future.

Advertisement

Future unveiled the truck on his Instagram:

Underneath the hood is the biggest upgrade to the car – a complete engine and transmission swap. The stock motor has been ditched for a 6.2l LS3 V8, coupled to an uprated GM automatic transmission. With 430hp on tap, Future will have plenty of fun driving this custom truck around.

RingBrothers co-owner Mike Ring is justifiably proud of the result: “We’re humbled that people continue to come to us for special projects like this.”

“We realize that our customers could get a new Ferrari or Lamborghini but choose us instead. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, so we put our heart into each project. We’re glad Future appreciates that.”

Advertisement