TikTokers react to “crazy” road rage as driver steals tow truck and wrecks his own car

Police are trying to track down the man who stole a tow truck and damaged his own vehicle during a “crazy” road rage incident in Brooklyn, NY.

Residents of Brooklyn, NY were shaken as a man caused chaos throughout the narrow streets of the city on the morning of September 6th.

After his Chevy truck was blocking the service doors of a building in Sunset Park, a tow truck was contacted to remove the driver’s vehicle. However, the driver, who police are still trying to identify, had other plans.

Though the man who owned the tow truck already had the driver’s Chevy attached to the latch, the driver could be seen in multiple POVs on TikTok trying anything he could to have his vehicle detached.

“Get the f**k away from this truck. I’m warning you motherf**ker,” the Chevy driver exclaimed.

The driver then stole the tow truck with his own vehicle partially attached, leading to several damaged parked cars as he crashed into them.

Before abandoning the tow truck and fleeing the scene on Third Avenue and 55th Street, the driver’s Chevy flipped and detached from the tow truck – nearly causing a head-on collision with a city bus.

A 62-year-old bystander, who was in a parked car that was crashed into, even had to be removed from their vehicle by medics after sustaining minor injuries.

The incident went viral on TikTok after several witnesses recorded the altercation. Viewers reacted in shock that the Chevy driver caused that much damage to his own vehicle.

“$300 tow and now you [are] facing like 6 charges and totaled that truck,” quipped one.

”Saw he lost his truck, committed a hit and run, assault, and grand theft. He didn’t make his situation better,” wrote another.

Some viewers also agreed that the incident was “crazy“ and “wild,” adding that the road rampage looked like a scene out of GTA.

This isn’t the first time TikTokers compared a driving scene to GTA. In April, a woman barely escaped her car from being towed. The tow truck even backed up in an attempt to chase her down.