Viral TikTok story claims woman discovered boyfriend was her brother

A TikTok story claims a woman discovered her boyfriend was her biological brother after taking a DNA test, and people are shocked.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s continued to be one of the best platforms for viral content and sharing your story.

Sometimes people share stories that are anonymously submitted as well, like TikTok duo twohottakes, who react to “crazy” Reddit posts in their videos.

On August 29, they uploaded a TikTok from a woman claiming she found out her boyfriend was her biological brother after taking a DNA test.

Woman discovers boyfriend is actually brother

At the time of writing, the video upload has been viewed over 11 million times and TikTok users are shocked.

“I just found out I’ve been dating my biological brother for six years,” they read. “I am 30 and my brother is 32… I was adopted as a baby but I didn’t know I was adopted until I was in high school… my boyfriend was also adopted, and when we met it was one of the first things we bonded over.”

They continued: “We understood each other very fast and we were attracted to each other quickly. I’ve never met someone and felt immediate attraction and familiarity. Now, I know that comfort and familiarity is because he’s my brother.”

TikTokers quickly flooded the comments with their thoughts.

One user commented: “That would probably be devastating tbh.”

While another replied: “That’s a really sad situation. Imagine how hard that would be to digest.”

A third user argued: “People gasping like they’re disgusted… they didn’t know, they’re in love, it would be so earth-shattering to go through that. Have some compassion.”