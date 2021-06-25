Vinnie Hacker reveals why he’s “scared” to have a girlfriend

Social media star Vinnie Hacker is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators — but fame can come with a hefty price, as the influencer noted during an episode of the BFFs podcast.

The fanaticism of Beatlemania nearly pales in comparison to the current obsession surrounding various K-pop stars and social media influencers, Vinnie Hacker being one of them.

The TikToker, who boasts over 10 million followers on the viral video app, is popular among the site’s female viewerbase — so much so, that he’s had to stop his own fans from harassing women he’s been seen with.

This has happened on a number of occasions, with Hacker expressing frustration over some of his fans going after girls he’s either dating or reportedly merely speaking to. The star has even had to debunk fake claims of DMing his viewers.

This phenomenon was brought up during a June 24 episode of the BFFs Podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, who asked Hacker how he handles the overwhelming nature of his own fanbase.

Hacker admitted that he is genuinely uneasy about having a romantic partner or even talking to someone, referencing the many times his fans have harassed women in his life in the past.

once it gets past that breaking point to where someone becomes relevant, the assumptions come and get dragged along with them. privacy is invaded and people try to tell them how to live their lives. you end up not being your own person, but the internet’s person. — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) January 21, 2021

“What the hell is wrong with people?” Hacker said of the situation. “I wasn’t even talking to this one girl, I didn’t even know her, but the fact she mentioned we talked… but we didn’t actually talk. People just started attacking her.”

“It keeps on going,” he continued. “Every time. That’s why I’m scared to talk to anybody right now. Personally, I don’t care about getting attacked or anything anymore.”

(Topic begins at 48:25)

Plenty of Vinnie’s fans sounded off against this harassment in the comments of the podcast, decrying those who harass any girl he’s seen with — showing that it’s not his entire viewer base who is responsible for the negativity.

While it’s hard to keep a private life in the spotlight of social media fame, Vinnie appears to be handling the situation quite well, and is clearly unbothered and even willing to combat any toxicity from his overzealous fans.