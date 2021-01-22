 Vinnie Hacker lashes out at "manipulative" fans after TikTok fame - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Vinnie Hacker lashes out at “manipulative” fans after TikTok fame

Published: 22/Jan/2021 7:20

by Andrew Amos
Vinnie Hacker
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

Share

Vinnie Hacker

Vinnie Hacker has spoken out about the problems of TikTok stardom, saying some of his fans are “manipulative” and “controlling.” He echoed the sentiment that nobody is perfect, and that people should “live life and learn from it.”

The role models and idols of today appear almost out of nowhere thanks to social media. The medium also leads to a host of those celebrities being quite young.

One of them is Vinnie Hacker. The TikToker has over 5.7 million fans on the platform, as well as 2 million on Instagram. However, life in the limelight has come with its own set of problems. Hacker feels like he’s been forced to live to unreasonable standards put by his fans.

“Why do some people want to control my life. Telling me who I can and can’t talk to. Saying that you’ll only allow me to be with “this person.” Grow up. Don’t be manipulative,” he said in a TikTok.

“You preach against manipulation and then go on and make sure that they live a life that’s satisfying to you and not them. One mistake and a person’s career is over in this area of work.”

@imnotvinnie♬ Sunset Lover Night Trouble – SelteMemset

“In the eyes of the internet, people are subjected to be role models. And people say to not set unnecessary standards for others, but wouldn’t you think a life without mistakes and growth and perfection is more of a high standard than learning and growing?”

He also said that once you get thrown into the social media machine, you can’t really pull yourself out. Ultimately, these stars live and die by their fans’ judgment.

“Once it gets past that breaking point to where someone becomes relevant, the assumptions come and get dragged along with them. Privacy is invaded and people try to tell them how to live their lives. You end up not being your own person, but the internet’s person.”

These comments come as Hacker takes a break from Twitch streaming to focus on his personal life.

“Taking a break from streaming for quite a while. I don’t really feel to explain. A lot of personal stuff, on top of the unfortunate stuff that happens whilst streaming. Something always goes wrong. I might begin again, I might not,” he said.

Among Us

Hafu’s Among Us lobby takes action against toxic Twitch chat

Published: 22/Jan/2021 5:32

by Theo Salaun
hafu among us
Instagram, @itshafu / InnerSloth

Share

In light of recent drama involving xChocoBars and Twitch chat toxicity in Hafu’s Among Us lobbies, the streamers are working together to implement a process aimed at curtailing unsavory viewers.

In one of Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang’s popular Among Us sessions with a variety of streamers, Luminosity Gaming’s xChocoBars was driven to tears and an early conclusion of her stream by overwhelming toxicity in Twitch chat.

While Hafu and others, like Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, tried to console xChocoBars and let her know that chat was being unfair — the damage had already been done. Viewers were aggressively berating ChocoBars for failing to identify the impostor and that pushed her to find a substitute for her in the game and end her stream early, forgoing involvement in Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s session later in the day.

In the hours since the unfortunate incident, Hafu has worked on creating a process to deal with toxic chatters that will involve moderators from each streamer’s chat joining a collective Discord channel.

As Hafu explains, her Among Us morning lobbies will be accompanied by a communal “mod Discord.” This will allow the streamers, in unison, to levy out punishments to someone who has been overly toxic in any individual chat.

While Hafu denotes the level of toxicity as anyone being a “poopoo head,” it’s clear that this process is designed to ensure that anyone wanting to be toxic will be relegated to uninvolvement in any stream that is part of the lobby.

Overall, the idea is a quality one as it should deter people from being too nasty in chat. If someone is so invested in a streamer’s game of Among Us that they become toxic, they’ll probably dislike being completely banned from the entire lobby’s streams.

As xChocoBars tweeted, she did need to take a break from the internet for a while after dealing with toxicity in the morning stream — but she will be returning for Hafu’s next morning Among Us lobby.

It’s unclear if this anti-toxicity process was in the works before ChocoBars decided to join for the following morning’s stream. Regardless, it should be comforting to know that the lobby is taking action against what has become a growing issue in Among Us streams.