 Valkyrae shocked as Sykkuno throws her surprise birthday party in Rust - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Valkyrae shocked as Sykkuno throws her surprise birthday party in Rust

Published: 8/Jan/2021 11:37

by Jacob Hale
Sykkuno and Valkyrae rust surprise birthday party
Instagram: valkyrae/Sykkuno

Share

Sykkuno Valkyrae

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was left completely shocked when a bunch of streamer friends in her Rust server, including the likes of Sykkuno and Bnans, threw her a surprise birthday party in-game.

Valkyrae has quickly become one of the biggest streamers in the world, posting incredible viewership numbers since her move to YouTube and creating some excellent content in a variety of games along the way.

Now, Rust has become a super popular game for streamers, following the likes of Among Us that Valkyrae previously played, and Rae is once again at the forefront.

In a server with fellow streamers, all her peers got together to throw Rae a party, complete with decorations, cake and everything else you would see at a traditional party.

Valkyrae instagram photo
Instagram: valkyrae
Valkyrae was celebrating turning 29.

Sykkuno & more throw Valkyrae a birthday party

In a server with the likes of Sykkuno and Corpse Husband, you might be mistaken for thinking these people have bigger things going on given how big they are. That said, they’ve all come together to make the tremendous effort to make sure Valkyrae has a birthday to remember, successfully keeping it under wraps.

Finally, the big plan came to fruition on January 8, as the clock struck midnight and it officially became Valkyrae’s birthday.

Sykkuno and friends stood with bated breath as they waited for Rae to turn up, making sure the moment was perfect, and when she finally arrived the celebrations began, with all of the members jumping around, dancing, playing music and celebrating like it were a real party.

Valkyrae reacts to surprise birthday party

Clearly none the wiser as to what was going on, Valkyrae was almost speechless when she went in and saw the big ‘Happy Birthday’ banner and Sykkuno and friends called out to surprise her.

She quickly darted around the room, commenting on how everything in there was “so cute,” including the artwork and the wall of signatures signed by everybody in her group.

There was even cake, too, though Rae was slightly disappointed that it wasn’t edible.

All in all, this was impressively put together by Sykkuno and co. They managed to keep it a secret and really pulled off something huge for Valkyrae to make her birthday feel far more normal than she would have expected in these turbulent times.

If this proves anything, it’s that we all need friends like Sykkuno, Bnans, AriaSaki, and the rest. Also, that cake shouldn’t be provided if it’s not edible.

Entertainment

TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors: a timeline

Published: 8/Jan/2021 11:27

by Lauren Bergin
Kanye West and Jeffree Star
WikiMedia Commons: David Shakbone/Instagram: Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinizing the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?

Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok

Jeffree Star on sofa talking to camera
YouTube: Jeffree Star
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.

Jeffree is contacted about the rumors

On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.

In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

 

Jeffree adds fuel to rumors with cryptic tweets

The popular beauty guru also appeared to reference Kanye’s church choir work on Sundays with yet another Tweet, further sparking the idea of a potential tryst between the two.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, by this point the story had grown wings, and fans started to run with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”

Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter

 

Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.

Jeffree Star denies Kanye West affair rumors

Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.

While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.