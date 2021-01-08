Valkyrae shocked as Sykkuno throws her surprise birthday party in Rust - Dexerto

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was left completely shocked when a bunch of streamer friends in her Rust server, including the likes of Sykkuno and Bnans, threw her a surprise birthday party in-game.

Valkyrae has quickly become one of the biggest streamers in the world, posting incredible viewership numbers since her move to YouTube and creating some excellent content in a variety of games along the way.

Now, Rust has become a super popular game for streamers, following the likes of Among Us that Valkyrae previously played, and Rae is once again at the forefront.

In a server with fellow streamers, all her peers got together to throw Rae a party, complete with decorations, cake and everything else you would see at a traditional party.

Sykkuno & more throw Valkyrae a birthday party

In a server with the likes of Sykkuno and Corpse Husband, you might be mistaken for thinking these people have bigger things going on given how big they are. That said, they’ve all come together to make the tremendous effort to make sure Valkyrae has a birthday to remember, successfully keeping it under wraps.

Finally, the big plan came to fruition on January 8, as the clock struck midnight and it officially became Valkyrae’s birthday.

Sykkuno and friends stood with bated breath as they waited for Rae to turn up, making sure the moment was perfect, and when she finally arrived the celebrations began, with all of the members jumping around, dancing, playing music and celebrating like it were a real party.

Valkyrae reacts to surprise birthday party

Clearly none the wiser as to what was going on, Valkyrae was almost speechless when she went in and saw the big ‘Happy Birthday’ banner and Sykkuno and friends called out to surprise her.

She quickly darted around the room, commenting on how everything in there was “so cute,” including the artwork and the wall of signatures signed by everybody in her group.

There was even cake, too, though Rae was slightly disappointed that it wasn’t edible.

All in all, this was impressively put together by Sykkuno and co. They managed to keep it a secret and really pulled off something huge for Valkyrae to make her birthday feel far more normal than she would have expected in these turbulent times.

If this proves anything, it’s that we all need friends like Sykkuno, Bnans, AriaSaki, and the rest. Also, that cake shouldn’t be provided if it’s not edible.