Valkyrae reveals how long she has left in YouTube Gaming contract

Popular streamer Valkyrae revealed how much time she has left in her YouTube Gaming contract. Fans of the 100 Thieves co-owner were surprised by key details in the agreement.

In January 2020, Rachell ‘Valkyrae‘ Hofstetter officially announced her departure from Twitch after signing a multi-year deal to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

In a series of tweets, however, the 100 Thieves co-owner unexpectedly revealed how much time she has left before her contract expires – and it’s sooner than you’d think.

Valkyrae reveals when her YouTube Gaming contract ends

In a December 4, 2021 tweet, Valkyrae opened up to followers about how many hours left she needs to stream to fulfill her contract obligations to YouTube gaming. The social media post also revealed when the agreement comes to an end.

“MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT’S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO,” the 100 Thieves streamer posted.

Based on her tweets, Valkyrae has confirmed that she roughly has around six weeks left on her YouTube Gaming contract before it expires, at the time of writing. However, the streaming star still has hundreds of hours she needs to make up before the deadline.

After Hofstetter shared her predicament, there was a flood of ideas and suggestions from friends and fellow streamers on how she could fill the 198 hours.

Twitch personality QT Cinderella pitched her genius cooking stream idea. “Easy mam. Lets make the 100 hour chocolate cake and you will be half way done,” she said.

Close friend Jacksepticye responded, “Big Thankmas stream on the 11th!”

Using a rough calculation, the 100 Thieves personality would need to broadcast at least five hours every day until January 15. While it’s not uncommon for streamers to need to go live for a set amount of hours, many fans of Hofstetter were surprised that she was required to meet a quota of time streamed.

Valkyrae opening her tweet by giving the exact end date for her YouTube Gaming contract also had some fans speculating as to whether she was hinting at leaving the Google-owned platform.

However, it should be pointed out that the 29-year-old star has given nothing but praise for the site even as close as a week ago, stating, “I am very happy at YouTube.” But anything is possible, as evidenced by Ludwig’s shocking move from Twitch this year.