Waitress fired for filming TikTok of customer having dinner with blow-up doll

A waitress has been sacked over a viral TikTok where she filmed a man on a date with a blow-up doll.

Those who work in the restaurant industry have often shared the weird and absurd things they experience on the job, but one server’s revelation landed her in hot water.

On May 27, a waitress who goes by the name ‘Tbone’ on TikTok uploaded a video that spread like wildfire because she witnessed something so wild that she felt she had no choice but to share it.

“I’m not supposed to be making TikToks at work, but this calls for it. I work for a nice restaurant in Charlotte and I need you guys to see what just came in the door,” she explained.

Following her short preamble, Tbone panned over to show a man sitting down with a blow-up doll on the seat in front of him.

The video soon went viral, amassing over 2.5 million views and no shortage of bewildered comments from users who were just as shocked as the waitress was.

“The fact that he’s on his phone ignoring her too,” one joked, remarking how the man wasn’t interacting with his “date.”

“I need to know what she ordered,” another chimed in.

When Tbone was asked about how management handled the situation, the TikToker responded, “They didn’t.” However, it seems like that isn’t the case, as it turns out, the waitress was fired for filming the clip.

Speaking with the Charlotte Observer, the TikToker explained her decision to post the clip: “It would get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired.”

Luckily, she claims she was “ready for new opportunities” anyway, so being sacked wasn’t “too much of a shock.”

As for the man with the blow-up doll, it turns out he’s just really bad at fantasy football. He revealed as much in his own TikTok and a comment on Tbone’s video where he proclaimed, “I LOST MY FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE MAN.”

Oftentimes, the loser of a fantasy football league is forced to undergo some sort of humiliating activity as a punishment for coming in last.

In the clip, he shared images of his “date” while laughing and being a good sport about the whole thing.

Luckily, the waitress doesn’t seem too hurt about the doll encounter, but she admitted she was a bit surprised at just how viral the situation became.