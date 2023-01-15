Valkyrae teases “life-changing” project and claims she learned from RFLCT

YouTube star Valkyrae has teased her next big project which she claims will take a long time, also adding that she’s learned a lot from the RFLCT controversy in 2021.

More and more creators are continuing to expand outside of just content. Notably, we’ve seen KSI and Logan Paul come together to release their own beverage in PRIME Hydration, and others such as MrBeast have started their fast-food chains and chocolate bar brands.

Now, YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae is looking to expand her business, teasing a new big project to her fans.

Valkyrae teases new project

At the beginning of her January 14 broadcast, Valkyrae teased her viewers, explaining that she had a “life-changing call” about a project that she claims will take up much of her time.

“I had a life-changing call,” she said. “I am doing something with my team, and something about it has been confirmed.

“It’s more than a project, but this is also going to be like a two-year thing. It’s going to take a very long time, but it’s going to take a lot of my time.”

The YouTuber also reassured fans that she’d learned her lesson from the RFCLT skincare line controversy. The 31-year-old faced backlash from her community due to claims that the product shields your skin from blue light damage.

She added: “And don’t worry, Rae learned a lot from the RFLCT situation. Don’t worry, nothing like that is happening ever again, that’s for sure holy sh*t. But, yes, I had a few meetings, and it’s going splendid, that’s all I can say.

It’s unclear what exactly the 100 Thieves co-owner has up her sleeves, but we’re sure she’ll reveal it in due course.