Hilarious fan video reimagines The Bear as an unnerving psychological horror game

The Bear is already one of the most stressful shows on television today, but what if it was also one of the most stressful horror video games?

Following The Bear‘s Season 3 finale, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting for more, especially after that cliffhanger ending. For fans who don’t want to wait, a new fan video imagines what a The Bear video game may look like.

In a video uploaded to social media by X user Michael Kandel, The Bear is reimagined as a tense psychological horror game.

Though the imaginary player character chooses No Rush mode, the video still lampoons the show’s frantic pacing while also using the show’s tense, introspective drama to progress the story.

The short video ends with a twist when a moment of calm in the freezer quickly devolves into chaos. Feral dogs infest The Bear, leading to Richie handing the player a gun for a first-person shooter level that quickly ends in tragedy before shifting back into absurdity.

It really is an interesting idea, while also having a laugh at how characters alternate between naively worrying about one another and panicking as they try to cook even the most simple of dishes.

Fans on social media love the video so far, too. One fan took the game’s fraught pacing to heart, saying, “I’m not the same person I was five minutes and thirty-seven seconds ago.”

“I’ve never seen The Bear, but I assume this is exactly what it’s like,” another fan said, while another added, “Unfortunately, I am going to be thinking about this forever.”

The video is by Kandel and animator Jim Miciak, who are the duo Hotel Art Thief. The pair have made several impressive parody videos on more than just video games, including one video that takes a shot at modern dating apps.

You can watch The Bear Season 3 on Hulu and Disney Plus now.

