Tinashe fans trash Tate McRae for failing to credit singer’s dancing

Tinashe fans trash Tate McRae for failing to credit singer’s dancingYoutube: Blu Skyy Orkastar
Tate McRae appeared on the Lorraine talk show where she credited Tinashe and Victoria Monet for bringing dancing back in videos, and Tinashe fans are angry about it.
Tate McRae is having a great week. Recently, she scored her first-ever Top 10 hit (“Greedy”) on the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, with the release of her debut album, Think Later, she stakes her claim in pop music.
In her music videos, she shows off impressive dance skills, causing many to proclaim the newcomer as “the new Britney” after an SNL performance.
Things took a turn, however, after McRae did an interview during which she did not credit another popular singer/dancer. And fans are upset.
Tinashe fans left angry when Tate McRae did not mention their favorite singer
During an interview for Lorraine, Tate McRae sat down to talk about Think Later and her dancing background. “It’s fun to be able to dance that much in a video,” she said. “I think so many girls are bringing it back – like Victoria Monet right now… and Normani.”
(Topic begins at 4:42)
She added, “But it’s so fun to play around and be able to dance with people I’ve admired for so long.”
Tinashe fans immediately took to Twitter/X to express their anger.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
“Tinashe did it better,” wrote one fan.
“A barely seasoned carbon copy of Tinashe, mind you,” said a fan.
An additional user blasted McRae, writing, “I mean she very much copies Tinashe, who’s been doing it tirelessly since ~2014, but sure.”
“Damn put some respect to Tinashe, too. Love Normani and Vic Monet, but that Room for Us and Bounce MV got killer choreo,” mentioned another user.
“Tinashe reading this,” Chis Baker chimed in, attaching a shaking head gif.
A barely seasoned carbon copy of Tinashe mind you— The tree that moved 💫 (@casanegr00) December 8, 2023
I mean she very much copies Tinashe who’s been doing it tirelessly since ~2014 but sure— Queer of the Kingdom (@ThisIsMyCourt) December 8, 2023
Tinashe reading this pic.twitter.com/MZVhaQuMSI— Chris Baker ❤️🔥 (@BakerseeBakerdo) December 8, 2023
Some fans claim McRae mentions Tinashe in another interview, as they share screenshots alleging she does, in fact, credit Tinashe. After a bit of sleuthing, no source has yet been uncovered.
For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.