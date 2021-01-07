Logo
Grandmaster Hikaru impressed by Pokimane’s chess skills

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:08

by Jacob Hale
Pokimane and TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru
Instagram: pokimanelol / TSM

Grandmaster Hikaru is one of the most popular chess players on Twitch, and has taken a number of top streamers and content creators under his wing — though few quite as instantly-impressive as Pokimane.

In the past, we’ve seen Hikaru look almost hurt by some of the epic blunders top content creators have made, such as when MrBeast completely ruined his opportunity to put Hikaru in checkmate.

Despite that, he is always happy to bring new names into the chess mix, and the first in 2021 was Twitch’s biggest female streamer, Pokimane, who was looking to bring out her inner Beth Harmon.

While Poki is still incredibly new to the game, Hikaru couldn’t believe some of the moves she was making, looking like someone who had a lot of practice under their belt.

Pokimane twitch streamer surprised
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane is mostly known for her gaming streams, playing games like League, Fortnite, and Among Us over the years.

Throughout the ‘lesson’ Hikaru would constantly put Pokimane in different scenarios, giving her puzzles to solve and see what the best way to attack the opposing pieces would be.

For the most part, though she barely needed any help. In the clip below, she manages to solve the puzzle and put Hikaru in checkmate with relative ease, with the GM “not even really sure what to say” to her decision-making abilities on the board.

Not long after, she found another checkmate quite quickly, and Hikaru once again couldn’t hide how impressed he was.

Through a wide smile, he tells Pokimane that she found the move “really, really quickly,” adding that it was “absolutely perfect” and he “couldn’t have done it better.”

You can watch the full lesson on Hikaru’s YouTube channel, and he even titled the video (embedded below) “Pokimane is NOT NORMAL,” clearly mind blown by how quickly she has picked up the game and become a competent player.

While other names such as MrBeast and xQc have been about where you would expect rookie players to be, Pokimane looks like someone who has been practicing for a long time.

Who knows, maybe she’s a secret chess prodigy without realizing… Grandmaster Pokimane definitely has a ring to it.

Twitch users divided over petition to make Reckful the new PogChamp emote

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:38 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 11:54

by Georgina Smith
Image of the Twitch logo alongside Reckful
Twitch / Reckful

Following the removal of the PogChamp emote from Twitch, some fans have been petitioning to have the late streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein as the new face of PogChamp as a tribute to his memory, though many have stressed that the idea may end up causing more harm than good.

PogChamp has become a staple of Twitch culture since it was implemented on the site in 2012, and has even become part of many streamers and fans’ vocabulary. The emote featured the face of Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, taken from an outtake of one of his videos from back in 2010.

However, on January 6, Twitch announced that they would be removing the much-loved emote after Ryan posted a Tweet about the protests in the US which was deemed by Twitch to be “encouraging further violence.”

PogChamp
YouTube: Cross Counter TV
The iconic PogChamp emote has been removed from Twitch. It was a global emote on the platform for eight years.

Though viewers were shocked, the company did state that “we will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate over who could be made the new face of PogChamp, and one name many felt drawn to was Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein who sadly passed away in July 2020.

Reckful was hugely influential in the streaming scene, and with his passing even prompted “not only the largest in-game memorial but also the largest in-game player-driven event” in the history of World of Warcraft, a testament to how loved he was by the community.

Viewers start petition for new PogChamp face

For that reason, Twitch users have started a petition to make Byron the new face of PogChamp, saying “As PogChamp has been removed, honoring what Reckful did for Twitch by making him a global emote in replacement for PogChamp would satisfy those who have been asking for a global emote since his passing and be a good new face for the emote.”

Signers agreed with the sentiment, writing, “please make it happen, Reckful was such an important person on Twitch and his memory should be immortalized with a global emote.”

reckful
Instagram: byron.bernstein
Reckful was a pioneer in the streaming space.

Some users disagree with the petition

However, others in a Reddit thread about the petition were concerned that the emote may actually end up being used in a disrespectful way. “I like the idea but I worry about some people may misuse the emote to represent anything depression/suicide-related,” one Redditor wrote.

Another said, “I love Reckful but this is a horrible idea. Think of the pain it will remind some of his close friends and even viewers when it’s used.”

It’s unclear how long it will take for Twitch to reinstate some form of PogChamp, though the selection process for a new face may take longer than many expected.