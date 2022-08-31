Valkyrae has no plans to stop making content: “I’ll be streaming when I’m 80”

Valkyrae recently spoke out about the way her content creation has changed, revealing that she can’t ever see herself fully stepping away and putting a stop to making content for good.

In a recent YouTube Q&A, Valkyrae was asked if she has any plans to fully step away from content creation and if so, when that would likely happen. For fans, her response is a promising one and indicates that she is likely to continue producing content for a long while.

“I don’t know, I always tell chat that I don’t ever see myself truly ending streaming because I feel like, you know, I’ve been gaming my whole life, so I’m always going to play,” she began.

Valkyrae then added that, “I’ll be interested in games for a long time. There’s going to be probably like a really cool game that comes out in 50 years, and so I’m obviously going to play. And if I’m going to play any games, I might as well stream it. So I feel like I’ll be streaming when I’m 80!”

She then jokingly said that as she gets older she’ll become the “cool aunty” while all her “friends will have kids.”

In June 2022, Valkyrae made waves when she announced she would be taking a “very long break” from her normal Youtube streaming content. Since this announcement, the popular content creator has still been producing videos but has very much changed up the normal schedule and style content viewers have come to expect.

In the same Q&A, Valkyrae also added that while her old content schedule may stop for good, the vlog style content she is making now is, in some ways, the next step in her content creation journey and career.

“Making content is fun and I feel like this is the rejuvenation of the YouTube channel, filming sit-down videos for once. I don’t think it’ll ever really end.”