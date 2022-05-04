Valkyrae explains why she gets “embarrassed” rewatching her streams

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she sometimes gets “embarrassed” watching her streams back, shortly after an Among Us stream with other streamers such as TinaKitten and DisguisedToast.

Valkyrae is one of the most famous streamers in the world, and certainly one of the biggest on YouTube, as the Google-owned platform fights for power in the livestreaming world over competitor Twitch.

She’s got a huge legion of fans who tune into her streams every day and show her insane amounts of love — but that doesn’t mean she won’t get self-conscious sometimes.

On May 3, after finishing her stream, Valkyrae said that she is sometimes “embarrassed” by her on-stream antics.

Posting to her alt Twitter account ‘itsraechill,’ Valkyrae was very self-critical about her streams.

“I forget how many people are watching sometimes and get embarrassed when I rewatch my streams,” she said. “I get so brainless, loud, and obnoxious … why am I like this?”

She then followed up with another tweet, saying “Why am I so loud I’m so tiny it doesn’t make sense.”

It didn’t take long for the love and support to come flying in, with fans and fellow streamers alike saying that there’s nothing to be embarrassed about.

“You’re the embodiment of the energy trapped inside our heads in which we struggle to express,” said Flexinja, thanking her for her content.

Others simply said that they love how she is on stream, and think her persona is perfect for the content they want to see.

While Valkyrae might sometimes get embarrassed about how energetic she gets on stream, her fans clearly love it, and it’s no doubt a reason for her incredible success.