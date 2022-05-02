 Valkyrae explains how she became friends with Sykkuno before he was famous - Dexerto
Valkyrae explains how she became friends with Sykkuno before he was famous

Published: 2/May/2022 16:25

by Dylan Horetski
Popular streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed how she met Sykkuno before he was famous during her stream on ‘National Sykkuno Day.’

Over the last few years, Sykkuno has amassed a dedicated following to the tune of over four million followers on Twitch alone. His community created ‘National Sykkuno Day’ to celebrate the streamer every year on May 1.

As a member of the ‘Amigops,’ Sykkuno can be found playing games and hanging out with other big-name content creators like 100T’s Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband.

But how did they originally meet? While it’s still unclear how Sykkuno met Disguised Toast and Corpse — Valkyrae revealed in a recent stream how they became friends years before he became famous.

Sykkuno Leaving OfflineTV
Sykkuno
Sykkuno and the Amigops sprung to stardom with Among Us.

Valkyrae reveals how she met Sykkuno

During her May 1 stream, Valkyrae explained that during Sykkuno’s stream they had a nostalgic moment when the friend group joined a Minecraft server together.

“I was sobbing the whole time. That’s how Sykkuno and I met. We met on the OfflineTV Minecraft server three years ago,” she explained. “He was a wee lad. He was uWukuno. He was so timid, shy, and had no webcam. He only had about 200 viewers.”

(Topic starts at 14:30 in the video)

She went on to describe their initial meeting inside of the OTV server.  She said: “He had shot me instead of a skeleton and I just couldn’t get over his voice. I thought his voice was incredible and our friendship just blossomed from there.”

Fans of Sykkuno flooded Twitter on May 1 with positive messages and support for their favorite creator.

According to the stat tracking website Twitchtracker, the creator’s seven-hour stream included a significant boost in viewers with over 30,000 tuning into the broadcast.

