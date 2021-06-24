Valkyrae describes “traumatizing” hospital experience that caused her to cancel stream

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has become one of YouTube’s most famous faces, so when a medical emergency caused her to cancel her stream, fans panicked. Valkyrae has now opened up about her hospital ordeal on-stream.

100 Thieves co-owner and YouTube sensation, Valkyrae, lives her entire life in the spotlight. So, after a medical scare caused her to cancel her June 22 streaming session, fans immediately rushed to support her.

Posting a series of Tweets after the event that detailed a run-in with possible appendicitis, doctors advised the queen of streams to take some well-deserved rest.

Returning to YouTube on June 23, Rae has opened up about her harrowing hospital experience.

Valkyrae’s hospital trip

Before jumping into her gaming session, Rae took some time to set fans at ease and discuss her unexpected hospital trip.

Waking up at 5AM, the streamer describes having “a sharp pain in my gut, and I feel it move over to the bottom right side. And it’s a crippling pain, this pain lasted for a solid 10 minutes. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get up. It was so terrible.”

After getting one of her 100 Thieves colleagues to take her to hospital, she recalls that “I was in the hospital for six hours, from 6AM to 12PM… but this hospital experience was like a horror video game. They were packed. It was 6AM, they had so many people, there were people in beds outside of their rooms.”

Eventually, when the doctors checked her over, “they ruled out appendicitis because the pain was going away, and I didn’t have any other symptoms. So, the next thing they thought is, okay, that [her] symptoms are likely to be ovarian cyst… I told them I had just got off my period, but my period had been much later than usual and it was much longer than usual… so they thought that was another symptom.”

After a brief ultrasound scan they then, in Rae’s words, “put a camera up my vagina.” After said “traumatizing” experience, her results came back showing “everything is normal,” prompting her to miss her return appointment the day later.

“I’m not going!” she exclaims. “I don’t have severe pain anymore, so this is the part where it feels like it’s a money grab at this point. They gave me a pamphlet of my results and I went over them, for every single page, everything is normal.”

So while the experience may have reminded her of classic video game titles like Outlast, we’re glad to see that Rae is safe and sound, and very much back to her old self!