IShowSpeed enraged playing Roblox as kids taunt him after wardrobe malfunction

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed became enraged during his first stream since the infamous wardrobe malfunction incident as players chased and teased him.

IShowSpeed once again sent the internet into a frenzy on August 16 after he accidentally flashed privates to nearly 25,000 viewers live on his YouTube stream.

He quickly ended the stream soon after the unfortunate incident happened, later deleting the broadcast. However, it was too late as the clips of the wardrobe malfunction have since swept the internet going viral across social media and being the talk of the internet.

The streamer went quiet afterward, where suspicions began to build that a YouTube ban may be imminent. However, with no ban being confirmed, IShowSpeed returned to streaming on the platform which didn’t quite go as planned as he was constantly hounded by fans.

IShowSpeed’s fans taunt him on stream despite asking fans to stop

At the start of the YouTube stream, he addressed the situation head-on, mentioning that the incident was impacting his mental well-being and his family negatively.

“This is truly an embarrassing f*cking moment for me. Nah, really. And I’ve lately been, in these past hours, I’ve been suffering mentally,” he said.

Later in the stream, he headed to Roblox to play on a game server, which soon turned toxic as more fans joined the server and began to chase him around.

Players could be seen following him around in a mob-like crowd speaking through their mics and hurling negative comments toward the streamer as they chanted “IShowMeat” in reference to the tragic mishap.

Naturally, Speed began to lose his cool shouting: “Get the f*ck away from me!” as fans continued chasing him around the game, leading to him ultimately stopping playing.

Finally, it all got too much for the streamer who later ended his stream after a fan wouldn’t stop talking about the situation on the popular live video chat platform Omegle.

IShowSpeed originally returned to streaming on YouTube after recovering from an eye injury which lead to him being rushed to Hospital.