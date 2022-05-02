Valkyrae admits she was wrong to call Fuslie “dramatic” after fire alarm mix-up

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter admitted she was wrong to call Leslie Ann ‘Fuslie’ Fu “dramatic” for how she reacted to a gas leak in their house, claiming she didn’t know how serious it was.

On April 27, Rae revealed Fuslie called 911 in the middle of the night because the fire alarm went off in their Los Angeles home. However, it wasn’t because of a fire. Instead, it was because there was a dangerous gas leak.

At the time, Rae thought the gas was carbon dioxide rather than carbon monoxide, which isn’t as serious.

So, when she saw Fuslie freaking out about it, she claimed she was “being dramatic.” Turns out, though, Rae was in the wrong.

First, Rae recounted the events and owned up to the mistake during her latest stream. “For those of you who were not there, I told a story. In the story, I said carbon dioxide, but it was actually carbon monoxide. So many of you were pissed at me!”

“People were pissed at me for the way I was very careless. I didn’t know how serious it was. I just want to make it clear that I did do my research, and I want to say thank you to the people who were kind in educating it.”

Then, she talked about her comment. “People were mad because I talked about Fuslie being dramatic. Trust me. She wasn’t bothered that I said that. So, you don’t need to be bothered for her. She didn’t take it the way some of you took it.”

In the end, though, she reiterated how wrong she was. “I genuinely didn’t know how serious it was to have a carbon monoxide leak. But I learned, okay! I learned that carbon monoxide leaks are actually deadly.”

Rae also admitted she is “definitely kind of an airhead sometimes,” but urged fans to be nicer when educating her and correcting her in situations like this, instead of bombarding with scathing comments.