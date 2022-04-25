Valkyrae horrified after GameStop ex-boyfriend found her viral story clip

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was left horrified after her GameStop ex-boyfriend sent her a DM on Twitter after her story of the two’s short relationship went viral in a 100 Thieves video.

Valkyrae may have over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube but she wasn’t always a content creator.

She was an employee at GameStop before streaming became her career and, in a recent video with Nadeshot and Fuslie, she opened up about a relationship she had with a co-worker who turned out to be gay.

After the clip went viral, however, the 100 Thieves co-owner was left horrified after her ex-boyfriend sent her Twitter DM.

Valkyrae left horrified after Twitter DM

Mentioning the 100 Thieves video where she talks about having a crush on her Gamestop coworker who turned out to be gay, Valkyrae revealed that she received a private message from the guy on Twitter.

“Well, um… He DM’d me on Twitter. He saw it and he said. ‘Rae! Lmao. I love you. I just saw this and I’m dying LOL.’ He saw it! He wasn’t supposed to see that, ever,” She exclaimed. “I haven’t talked to him in literal years.”

She went on to reveal that he’s happy with a boyfriend, and she wonders if it’s the same guy he began dating while they were still working on GameStop together.

(Starts at 5:06:53 in Video)

Valkyrae explained in the 100 Thieves video that after two months of dating, she and her boyfriend were affectionate — which made him realize he may not be attracted to women.

However, Hofstetter was relieved that she was able to help him “find himself.” She explained: “I was like, ‘Oh, you know what, I could definitely tell, and that’s okay!

“‘That’s great. That’s fantastic. I’m happy I could help you figure that out.’ I actually helped this guy discover himself.”