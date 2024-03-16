Woman claims exploding Bath & Body Works air freshener sent her to hospital

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming she was sent to the hospital after a Bath & Body Works car air freshener exploded on her.

The last thing most people expect from their car air freshener is for it to explode and send them rushing to the ER.

However, that is exactly what happened to one woman, who went viral after sharing her bizarre ordeal on TikTok.

Kyndal Chandler, who goes by ‘kyndal_bret‘ on the social media platform, revealed she suffered “ocular damage and chemical burns” after her Bath & Body Works car air freshener unexpectedly exploded.

According to Kyndal, the air freshener “overheated and exploded in [her] face,” causing her injuries as well as bleaching the interior of her car.

“Now I have a fat ER bill,” Kyndal revealed in the caption of her video. In a follow-up TikTok responding to jokes that her face must ‘smell good’ now, Kyndal updated concerned viewers with news that she would be heading back to the doctor for another appointment.

Kyndal’s original video reached over 34 million views, with TikTok users rushing to the comments to offer their thoughts and condolences, and many suggesting she sue Bath & Body Works over the incident.

“No girl, Bath and Body Works has a fat ER bill,” one person wrote. Another said, “Obviously get that money girl.. but I hope you’re OK! Ocular damage is so serious I hope it isn’t permanent!”

And according to some commenters, this isn’t the first time a Bath & Body Works air freshener has caused an accident; “No seriously, [a] couple [of] years ago my bath and body car freshener exploded and melted my seat” They quickly paid me $800 to replace my whole front seat.”