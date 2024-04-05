Woman sparks concern after dancing in flooded apartment: “That is sewage water”

TikTok users have raised concern for a woman dancing in her flooded apartment after they shared their suspicions that it was sewage water.

Jenna Jean chose not to let her flooded apartment dull her mood, instead posting to TikTok various videos of herself dancing and rolling in the water that had pooled within the first floor of her apartment.

And while viewers agreed that she was a “glass half full kinda girl,” many couldn’t help but flag the possibility that the water was a sign of sewage leaking into Jenna’s home.

Taking to the comments, concerned viewers inquired as to whether Jenna knew the origin of the water, stating they hoped “that’s rainwater and not grey water.”

“My husband works in flood restoration… any water in that state is super nasty. Please be careful,” one person wrote.

However, Jenna did not appear bothered by the wave of concern in her comment section, replying, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

To a second commenter mentioning sewage water, Jenna said, “Girl, it’s POURING RAIN in [Las Vegas].”

Though many pointed out that this didn’t remove the possibility of sewage water being the culprit of her flooding; “The sewage issues are only exacerbated by rain.”

In a second TikTok showing Jenna performing a dramatic rendition of ABBA’s Lay All Your Love On Me on the flooded floor, she captioned, “Did I contribute to the water damage? Yes. Was it worth it? Also yes.”

Nonetheless, despite all concerns the latest update on Jenna’s account showed the water had since been removed and her flooring was once more dry.

In text overlay, Jenna wrote, “All y’all worried after the flood about my insurance company, if it was sewage, and if I’m [going to] have to go to the hospital but I’m just here dancing in a clean, dry apartment still living my best, unbothered life.”