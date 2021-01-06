 UFC champ Stipe Miocic warns Jake & Logan Paul about calling out MMA fighters - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

UFC champ Stipe Miocic warns Jake & Logan Paul about calling out MMA fighters

Published: 6/Jan/2021 19:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitter/stipemiocic/Instagram/Jake Paul

Share

Jake Paul Logan Paul UFC

Two-time and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic had some choice words for Jake and Logan Paul, as the two YouTubers-turned-boxers have been calling out MMA fighters for boxing bouts.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Miocic was asked by the former football pro what his thoughts were on Jake Paul fighting Ben Askren and the surge boxing is having with the brothers being so interested in it.

“I mean, they say social media is a motherf***er,” the UFC star joked. “They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything because they’re calling UFC fighters out, too. Or the Bellator guys.”

This was in reference to Jake calling out UFC’s Irish powerhouse Conor McGregor and Ben Askren, the latter of which accepted the YouTuber’s challenge.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor $50m Offer
Jake Paul
Jake and Logan Paul have taken the boxing world by storm.

On the boxing front, Logan Paul is scheduled to face off against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021.

According to Miocic, while he thinks the Pauls are helping grow the sport, they shouldn’t get overconfident and potentially ruin a good thing they have going for them.

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” the champ advised. “I mean, yes, you may be a tough guy, but Askren has been in some scraps. He’s been around, you know, fighting and wrestling and all that.”

With a 19-2 MMA record, Askren is certainly no pushover with the only two losses in his career coming when he joined the UFC. His final bout in the organization was a loss against Demian Maia to headline an October 2019 Fight Night event in Singapore.

“I tell people like, you get into a fight on the streets – look at his ears first. If the dude’s ears are cauliflowers, you walk away,” he added. “I wish them all the best. I understand why they’re doing it, it’s all about the money. But at the same time, don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

Finally, when asked about the possibility of ever doing some boxing exhibitions when he’s in his 50s or 60s, Stipe wasn’t opposed to the idea. “Maybe, if it pays the right money, I’d do whatever.”

Only time will tell if the Pauls take Miocic’s advice or if they continue to call out fighters who have been competing a lot longer than they have.

Entertainment

Twitch stream sniper surprises Rich Campbell with Pokemon Cards on IRL stream

Published: 6/Jan/2021 18:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Rich Campbell is given a Charizard card from a fan
Twitch/richwcampbell

Share

IRL Pokemon Cards

Former esports host turned Twitch streamer Rich Campbell was shocked after a fan ‘stream sniped’ him while running around New York to give away some Pokemon cards.

Stream sniping has become quite a phenomenon, stemming back to the good old days of split-screen multiplayer games where players would peek over at their opponent’s screen to say where they were on the map.

With the advent of Twitch and online games, the process became a bit easier with some players watching a streamer’s game to either get matched with them, know their position or just score an unfair advantage.

Now, with IRL streaming, the concept has taken a new twist with some streamers having their real-life experiences interrupted by fans. In the case of Rich Campbell’s last broadcast, it actually ended up with him scoring some free Pokemon cards.

On January 5, Campbell decided he would IRL stream himself wandering around New York City to scavenge for Pokemon cards – nothing that there was a shop in the Big Apple selling Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Boxes for $180.

As he commenced on his journey, a fan who had been watching was able to determine the streamer was inside a Best Buy and decided to make a move.

“Rich Campbell?” a man off-screen asked in the distance. “I’m a big fan, but I have to say I did bring you some goodies.”

“Wait, what?!” the shocked Rich gasped, clearly bewildered by the situation.

A moment later, the streamer has handed a box of Pokemon cards and a Charizard V card which absolutely thrilled him.

“Holy sh- are you sure, dude?” he asked. “This is like a sick card! Are you sure?”

Rich Campbell gets Pokemon cards from a fan
Twitch/richwcampbell
Rich was amazed a fan would just hand him Pokemon cards.

For his part, however, the sniper had no qualms with rewarding Campbell for making him laugh “every night” with the rare card.

It’s not every day that streamers are just randomly approached by fans and given free things, especially items potentially worth quite a bit of coin, but it’s always fun to see when it happens.