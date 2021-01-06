UFC champ Stipe Miocic warns Jake & Logan Paul about calling out MMA fighters - Dexerto

Two-time and current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic had some choice words for Jake and Logan Paul, as the two YouTubers-turned-boxers have been calling out MMA fighters for boxing bouts.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Miocic was asked by the former football pro what his thoughts were on Jake Paul fighting Ben Askren and the surge boxing is having with the brothers being so interested in it.

“I mean, they say social media is a motherf***er,” the UFC star joked. “They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything because they’re calling UFC fighters out, too. Or the Bellator guys.”

This was in reference to Jake calling out UFC’s Irish powerhouse Conor McGregor and Ben Askren, the latter of which accepted the YouTuber’s challenge.

On the boxing front, Logan Paul is scheduled to face off against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021.

According to Miocic, while he thinks the Pauls are helping grow the sport, they shouldn’t get overconfident and potentially ruin a good thing they have going for them.

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” the champ advised. “I mean, yes, you may be a tough guy, but Askren has been in some scraps. He’s been around, you know, fighting and wrestling and all that.”

"They're doing it right, it's helping boxing, but also it's helping everything calling because they're calling UFC fighters out too… Just don't bite off more than you can chew"@stipemiocic on @jakepaul & @LoganPaul in the boxing ring #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/lKt7s36fZw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2021

With a 19-2 MMA record, Askren is certainly no pushover with the only two losses in his career coming when he joined the UFC. His final bout in the organization was a loss against Demian Maia to headline an October 2019 Fight Night event in Singapore.

“I tell people like, you get into a fight on the streets – look at his ears first. If the dude’s ears are cauliflowers, you walk away,” he added. “I wish them all the best. I understand why they’re doing it, it’s all about the money. But at the same time, don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

Finally, when asked about the possibility of ever doing some boxing exhibitions when he’s in his 50s or 60s, Stipe wasn’t opposed to the idea. “Maybe, if it pays the right money, I’d do whatever.”

Only time will tell if the Pauls take Miocic’s advice or if they continue to call out fighters who have been competing a lot longer than they have.