Two teachers at same school make OnlyFans accounts due to low salaries

A couple of teachers at the same high school were discovered to have made OnlyFans accounts and they’re making a lot more than they did in the education system.

In October, 28-year-old Brianna Coppage quit her job as a teacher after students discovered her OnlyFans account, but it turns out she wasn’t the only one with a side hustle at St. Clair High School.

Megan Gaither, who had been teaching for four years also actually had an OnlyFans account and made one after her own student loans began piling up, forcing her to turn to the platform to help compensate.

Despite deleting her account when coworker Coppage was exposed, Gaither believes she was exposed when another woman posted a Halloween photo to social media and tagged her, resulting in students discovering her OF past.

Teacher says students discovered her OnlyFans secret

Gaither explained that she made an OnlyFans account originally because her salary as a teacher was just a mere $47,000 a year.

Even though she wanted to be a teacher first and foremost, that photo being made public ended up haunting her in a big way and she couldn’t escape it.

Instagram/bricoppage Brianna Coppage has made millions on OnlyFans.

“As soon as that picture was posted, almost immediately, I started getting messages and letters from students tacked on my door saying that they know my secret and that I was caught,” she told KWCH.

The teacher ended up being placed on leave as the school conducted an investigation, but she decided to create a new OnlyFans account in the meantime where she made $65,000 in just two weeks.

“The school has no right to tell me what I can and cannot do once I come home at,” Gaither slammed, noting that she doesn’t think she’ll be able to teach again.

Coppage, meanwhile, has made even more bank after being discovered, becoming a millionaire after students found out about her account.

These are hardly the only teachers to lose their jobs over OnlyFans. Earlier this year, a Canadian teacher was sacked for refusing to delete her account and she’s since decided to sue the school board for “discrimination.”

Elsewhere, a former science teacher was fired and banned from OnlyFans after she was caught filming content on students’ desks.