Former teacher becomes millionaire after students discover her OnlyFans account

A former teacher who resigned after students discovered her OnlyFans account she made due to her low salary has become a millionaire.

Brianna Coppage, an ex-English teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, was suspended from her job after students found out she had a side gig making OnlyFans content.

Shortly after the suspension, she resigned from her teaching sole, explaining that she joined the adult site to supplement her second-year teaching salary of $42,000.

Once the news of her resignation made headlines, the teacher exploded in popularity and she’s since earned far more than she ever would have if she remained at school.

OnlyFans teacher reveals massive $1M payday after quitting

According to The Daily Star, Coppage was making as much as $10K per month on top of her teaching job through OnlyFans back in July.

“My husband was laid off and things got really difficult – in the past, we had joked about making money on OnlyFans, so this year we decided to go for it. We knew that there were risks, but we were in a tough situation,” she explained.

St. Clair School District Brianna Coppage quit after her OF was discovered.

In the time since, she’s made over $1,000,000 and has paid off her debts and loans, but she still actually misses teaching.

“I miss my students a lot,” she said. “That’s definitely been tough to process knowing that I won’t go back and have those, but no regrets at this point.”

Coppage is hardly the first teacher to get in trouble for her OF content. Last year, a teacher was fired for filming content on students’ desks and just recently, a Canadian teacher is suing her school district for “discrimination” after she refused to delete her OnlyFans account.