School suspends boy after finding his mom’s spicy OnlyFans content

An OnlyFans mom says her son’s school suspended him after they found out about the spicy videos she makes in her free time.

Another day, another OnlyFans scandal. This time, OF star Sara Blake Cheek is revealing her story in support of fellow creator and Florida mom Victoria Triece who was banned from volunteering.

Earlier this year, 31-year-old Victoria ‘Snooks’ Triece announced she would be taking action against Orange County Public Schools after she was no longer allowed to volunteer because of her OnlyFans account.

In defense of Triece, Cheek revealed how she and her family were discriminated against when her son’s school found out about her own OnlyFans videos.

Sara Blake Cheek says her son was suspended because of her OnlyFans.

OnlyFans mom says son was suspended because of her content

According to Cheek, she was forced to homeschool her 7-year-old after he was suspended when the school found out she was an OnlyFans model.

“My son was even suspended from school and in trying to communicate with the principal, she refused to talk to me or give a reason as to why he was being treated badly simply because I did OnlyFans,” she explained to The Star.

Now, with Victoria Triece’s story making waves, Cheek decided to share her story and wants to end the “unjust” treatment for moms who make spicy content for a living.

“When Victoria’s story hit I messaged her because she had found an attorney willing to take on an OnlyFans case,” Cheek said. “I had a similar situation with being banned from my kids’ football organizations because I did OnlyFans. They erased me from my kids’ lives and humiliated me for what I did in private by exposing that secret.”

OnlyFans moms are rallying behind Victoria Triece.

Cheek went on to add that she hopes Triece ends up getting “justice” for all the moms who do OnlyFans, but only time will tell if things go her way legally.

In recent months there has been a handful of controversial stories involving OnlyFans creators and schools. Most notably, a pair of former teachers were banned from the platform after they filmed content inside schools – a big violation of the site’s Acceptable Use Policy.