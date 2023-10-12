Teacher who joined OnlyFans due to low salary resigns after school finds out

A teacher in Missouri has handed in her resignation after she was suspended from her job when her school found out she had an OnlyFans account.

With OnlyFans rising in popularity over recent years, many people have taken to content creation as a way to make extra money. For St. Clair High School English teacher Brianna Coppage, her extra gig working on OnlyFans got her placed on suspension after the school found out that she was creating content on the site.

As reported by HuffPost, Superintendent Kyle Kruse revealed that the 28-year-old teacher was not forced to resign and that throughout the process the school took “all possible steps to ensure confidentiality” during her suspension.

In regards to Coppage’s initial suspension, Kruse issued a statement that “an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

OnlyFans More and more people are using OnlyFans as a way to make extra money

Coppage explained to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the reason she had joined OnlyFans over the summer break was to help supplement her second-year teaching salary, which she revealed is about $42,000. This figure, according to the National Education Association, places Missouri as one of the country’s lowest starting salaries for teachers.

She further added that, “I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful…I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

In contrast, Coppage revealed that she had earned up to $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans website prior to the news of her suspension from teaching that went viral.

The former teacher turned OnlyFans creator is yet to comment further on why she chose to resign from her job and if this means she will pursue OnlyFans on a more full-time basis.

