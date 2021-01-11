 Twitter bans albert12798 meme account and nobody knows why - Dexerto
Twitter bans albert12798 meme account and nobody knows why

Published: 11/Jan/2021 20:07

by Virginia Glaze

The famous meme account ‘Albert’ has been banned on Twitter, causing such a stir among its fans that the entire situation has trended online, with no one knowing the cause of its suspension.

Albert is somewhat of a household name among Twitter users, with the account best known for its snarky memes and famously “ratio’ing” others’ posts.

Despite garnering over 554,000 followers on the social media platform, Albert mysteriously disappeared from Twitter on January 11, having been quietly banned.

With no one knowing the reason for the oddly-timed suspension, the situation began trending almost instantly, revealing a wealth of hilarious reactions from fans and haters, alike.

In fact, it seems like many critics are celebrating the development, with some claiming that Albert’s infamous “ratio’ing” of tweets was somewhat “annoying” and even negative. Some even believe that this may have been the reason behind his ban.

While there’s still no official word as to why the account has been banned, the message fans receive upon clicking on to his profile states that “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

Albert Twitter account banned
Twitter: @albert12798
Fans were shocked to find that the famous Albert meme account was banned on January 11 for unknown reasons.

More interestingly, the account was only created in September 2020 — making its half-million follower count quite the impressive feat for a nearly four-month timeline.

That’s not all; Albert nearly got sponsored by Luminosity Gaming in December, after the meme account managed to score 100,000 likes in a humorous challenge set out by the org, successfully “ratio’ing” one of esports biggest groups with the simple reply: “That’s easy.”

The most mysterious part about Albert’s untimely Twitter ban is that fans have never once seen or even heard the mastermind behind the account. Luminosity attempted to orchestrate his voice reveal for a proposed Among Us game last year, but the event never panned out.

Perhaps that’s what makes the entire development so curious — the mystery behind Albert may never be solved at this rate, and there’s no telling how long the meme account may be banned, or if it’s even a permanent suspension.

What’s your take on Albert’s sudden ban from Twitter? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Ibai reveals why he’s been banned on Twitch and for how long

Published: 11/Jan/2021 19:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/Ibai

Ibai Twitch

Former Spanish League of Legends caster-turned-popular content creator and Twitch streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos revealed the bizarre reason he was banned from the platform.

On January 11, Ibai’s Twitch account was banned, causing many to wonder exactly why he was suspended. As it turns out, the culprit was a similar issue to what happened with Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors back in November.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai explained that he was competing in the country guessing game ‘Geoguesser’ when a kid decided to join his session.

The streamer was caught off-guard by the player who’d joined, as they had a photo of a penis as their profile picture.

It seems like the player had the intention to punish Ibai, as the user’s name was “Ibaibanead,o” which basically translates to ‘Ibai banned.’

Video of the incident shows the streamer laughing when the player with the inappropriate photo joined the lobby, but to his credit, he did try backing out. Sadly, the damage was already done.

Even though he may be banned, Ibai is remaining in high spirits, writing: “From here, I wanted to thank the kid for this act. He had to give me a day off.”

Twitch streamer Ibai
Twitch/Ibai
Photos taken moments before disaster.

This comment seems to indicate that the ban is only for 24 hours, and fans of Llanos should expect to see him back as early as January 12 -that is, of course, if he decides to return to streaming just as the ban expires.

The decision to ban Ibai may prove to be controversial, however, as back in December, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she said in regards to streamers being punished for the actions of others.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the ban and if this counts as a serious strike on the streamer’s record. In any case, at least the suspension isn’t indefinite.