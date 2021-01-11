Twitter bans albert12798 meme account and nobody knows why - Dexerto

The famous meme account ‘Albert’ has been banned on Twitter, causing such a stir among its fans that the entire situation has trended online, with no one knowing the cause of its suspension.

Albert is somewhat of a household name among Twitter users, with the account best known for its snarky memes and famously “ratio’ing” others’ posts.

Despite garnering over 554,000 followers on the social media platform, Albert mysteriously disappeared from Twitter on January 11, having been quietly banned.

With no one knowing the reason for the oddly-timed suspension, the situation began trending almost instantly, revealing a wealth of hilarious reactions from fans and haters, alike.

Albert when he cant say “ratio” 20 times a day pic.twitter.com/IrmLsxhLnA — LIL ŰZI ŠKRT🦇💕🔥+®️ (@RenaldTheGod) January 11, 2021

12 yr olds who bought Albert merch rn pic.twitter.com/NQCekV0ik7 — Harshalutd🦋🇿🇦 (@harshalutd) January 11, 2021

great now that Albert is suspended can we PLEASE stop this whole ratio BS it’s so annoying, placing a goddamn whoopie cushion on a chair and having someone sit in it has greater comedic value, at least that has some semblance of a punchline — npesta (@zNpesta__) January 11, 2021

In fact, it seems like many critics are celebrating the development, with some claiming that Albert’s infamous “ratio’ing” of tweets was somewhat “annoying” and even negative. Some even believe that this may have been the reason behind his ban.

While there’s still no official word as to why the account has been banned, the message fans receive upon clicking on to his profile states that “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

More interestingly, the account was only created in September 2020 — making its half-million follower count quite the impressive feat for a nearly four-month timeline.

That’s not all; Albert nearly got sponsored by Luminosity Gaming in December, after the meme account managed to score 100,000 likes in a humorous challenge set out by the org, successfully “ratio’ing” one of esports biggest groups with the simple reply: “That’s easy.”

Welcome the CEO of Ratio to LG @albert12798 pic.twitter.com/9qD8BpoJU3 — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) December 22, 2020

The most mysterious part about Albert’s untimely Twitter ban is that fans have never once seen or even heard the mastermind behind the account. Luminosity attempted to orchestrate his voice reveal for a proposed Among Us game last year, but the event never panned out.

Perhaps that’s what makes the entire development so curious — the mystery behind Albert may never be solved at this rate, and there’s no telling how long the meme account may be banned, or if it’s even a permanent suspension.

What's your take on Albert's sudden ban from Twitter?